One dead after crashing into field on Liberty Road

A Jeep Wrangler drove into a fence and landed in a field heading toward Sacramento County from San Joaquin County, according to California Highway Patrol.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One is dead after a crash on Highway 99 at Liberty Road, Friday.

According to California Highway Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler drove into a fence and landed in a field. Officers also say they received reports that the driver in the vehicle was driving recklessly earlier.

The driver died from their injuries after officers responded to the scene.

