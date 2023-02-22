'We've run out of time and money': Opportunity House Thrift Store to close Vacaville location

The nonprofit says it's spending $20,000 a month to keep the doors open and the choice to close the more than 20-year-old store was a hard one.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Opportunity House Thrift Store Vacaville location is set to close due to low profits and high maintenance costs, according to the nonprofit that operates it.

Vacaville Solano Services Corporation (VSSC) announced the closing Wednesday, though didn't specify a timeline for when exactly the doors would shut at 107 Peabody Rd.

"COVID shifted shopping patterns by decreasing sales and raising staffing costs," said Michelle Strand, VSSC Board President, in a statement. "This unforeseen and unexpected shift resulted in the thrift store operating at a loss and contributed to draining VSSC reserves."

The nonprofit says it's spending $20,000 a month to keep the doors open, and the choice to close the more than 20-year-old store was a hard one.

"This has been an agonizing decision for the board, but it is necessary to protect VSSC's mission," said Strand. "The ability to provide high-quality support services and programs to help people attain self-sufficiency has always been, and will continue to be, our priority."

The store, in its two decades, made enough money to build and maintain the Opportunity House homeless shelter on Bennett Hill Court for the past 10 years, according to VSSC. The building was later bought by a private investor in 2020, giving VSSC some financial safety net while they leased the location.

The nonprofit gets funding through grants, donations and their thrift stores, but the Vacaville location has to come to an end to keep other services.

"It comes down to the simple fact that we won't take from our residents and community members in need to offer a retail shopping experience," said Colleen Berumen, VSSC Executive Director, in a statement. "Over the past year, the Board of Directors and I have worked tirelessly to turn things around at our Vacaville location. Still, we've run out of time and money."

Vacaville Solano Services Corporation (VSSC) is a nonprofit organization that operates the Fairfield and Vacaville Opportunity House Thrift Stores, the Opportunity House Homeless Shelter and My Friend's House Youth Programs.

Opportunity House Thrift Store, in Fairfield, is located at 1819 North Texas St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Donations can be made between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For additional information on VSSC or how to donate, click HERE.