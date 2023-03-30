More than 3,000 people expected at Folsom Lake mountain bike race

The Granite Bay Grinder is one of the best courses in the NorCal Interscholastic Cycling League’s 10-race season.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom will see more than 3,000 people this weekend as the Granite Bay Grinder returns from a three-year pandemic hiatus.

The Granite Bay Grinder is one of the best courses in the NorCal Interscholastic Cycling League’s 10-race season, and more than 1,000 high school and middle school mountain bike riders from Northern California are expected to participate in the two-day event.

Placer Valley Tourism says there will also be more than 2,000 spectators and volunteers. The big race boosts business at hotels, restaurants, stores and sales-tax revenue for the region.

Middle school riders will compete from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, with high school races from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

About 100 high school and 15 middle school co-ed teams will compete in the Granite Bay Grinder.

If you want to head out and support the students, the weather is expected to be on the cool side but otherwise beautiful. Saturday and Sunday will start off in the low 40s but will top out in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies and winds of 10-15 mph.

It's free to watch but there is a $12 per vehicle fee to enter the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area.

Merchandise booths and a food truck will also be at the event.