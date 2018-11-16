CHICO, Calif. — In an effort to help the pets and animals displaced and injured by the Camp Fire, an animal services group in Chico is asking for donations from other communities.

The North Valley Animal Disaster Group has been helping wounded and stranded pets and farm animals since the Camp Fire broke out.

Here's a list of items that the group needs:

Small bowls

Wooden clothespins

Sheets to cover cages

Zip ties

Clipboards

Plastic sheet protectors

Wire kennels

Non-clumping litter

Dry kitten food

Rabbit & rat bedding

Low heavy ceramic bowls (for rabbits and turtles)

Timothy Hay

Alfalfa Hay

Folding tables

The group also has a map set up for people looking for their animals. You can search the map for missing animals, located animals and any shelter holding displaced animals.

You can drop off any donations at the Chico Airport-Small Animal Section.

© 2018 KXTV