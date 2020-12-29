Rocklin man killed in multi-car crash near Lincoln, CHP says

The deadly crash happened at the intersection of Athens Avenue and North Foothills Boulevard.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Lincoln Monday afternoon, according to CHP-Auburn.

CHP identified the man as John Haugen, 68, of Rocklin.

Authorities said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when Haugen's Chevy Suburban and a white Ford F-350 collided at Athens Avenue and North Foothills Boulevard.

In a news release, CHP said the Suburban was swerving eastbound along Athens Avenue at a slow rate of speed when it swerved into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into the F-350. Officials said they don't know why Haugen swerved into the lane, but a witness told authorities that the driver may have had an unknown medical emergency.

Arriving officers found the Haugen unresponsive in the driver's seat, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-350, identified as Gary Barbier, 59, of Penryn, had minor injuries from the crash and was taken to a hospital.

The crash is under investigation, but authorities said alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

