Person found dead in Dixon RV fire

Fire crews from Dixon, Vacaville, UC Davis and Winters all responded to an RV fire and found the body after the fire was out.

DIXON, Calif. — Firefighters responding to a Dixon RV fire on Wednesday extinguished the flames only to find a person dead inside the RV.

Dixon fire crews were dispatched to the 5800 block of Thissell Road Wednesday afternoon, and were soon followed by fire personnel from Vacaville, UC Davis and the city of Winters.

After battling the flames, crews searched the RV and found the body.

The Solano County Fire Investigation Unit and Solano County Sheriff's officials say the identity of the deceased person remains unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

