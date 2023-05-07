Person's hand injured by illegal firework in Folsom

x
It happened at 9500 Greenback Lane in the parking lot of multiple businesses.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A person’s hand was severely injured Tuesday night by an illegal firework in Folsom.

According to Folsom police, it happened around 10:45 p.m. at 9500 Greenback Lane — the parking lot of a strip mall.

Police say the injury involved an illegal firework and that the individual’s hand was injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

A Folsom Fire Department spokesperson says they can’t share any additional information.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

