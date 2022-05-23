Nearly 3,000 customer without power after PG&E outage in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly 3,000 customers are without power in Nevada County following a PG&E blackout.
Few details regarding the outage are available at this time, but an outage map from the utility shows that the number impacted comes from two different outages impacting the areas around Rough and Ready and Penn Valley.
PG&E crews are assessing the outages. The estimated restoration times are 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
The outages can be view on the PG&E website HERE or by viewing the map below.
