x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Nearly 3,000 customer without power after PG&E outage in Nevada County

According to PG&E, the outage is impacting the areas of Rough and Ready and Penn Valley in Nevada County.

More Videos

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly 3,000 customers are without power in Nevada County following a PG&E blackout.

Few details regarding the outage are available at this time, but an outage map from the utility shows that the number impacted comes from two different outages impacting the areas around Rough and Ready and Penn Valley.

PG&E crews are assessing the outages. The estimated restoration times are 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

The outages can be view on the PG&E website HERE or by viewing the map below.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

5 hacks to get you through a power outage

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.