Man dies after pickup truck crashes into tree off Laguna Blvd off-ramp in Elk Grove

CHP said the pickup was going at high rate of speed when it veered to the left and crashed into a tree.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man died after his pickup truck veered off course while on an off-ramp of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. at the northbound Laguna Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said the pickup was going at high rate of speed when it veered to the left and crashed into a tree. 

Police said the car was fully engulfed by flames with the man inside, who ultimately died at the scene. His body was not identifiable after being burned beyond recognition, CHP said.

Authorities said there is no investigation pending. 

   

