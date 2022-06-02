Placer County CEO could face discipline or dismissal after death of Inderkum High student

The Rocklin Police Department said county CEO Todd Leopold was not at fault in the collision that claimed the teenager's life.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County CEO Todd Leopold could be facing discipline or dismissal pending the result of a Board of Supervisors meeting.

Leopold made headlines after he announced in May that he was behind the wheel of the car that killed Inderkum High School student Anthony Williams in Rocklin.

The crash happened March 19 along Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive. After weeks of investigation, police said Leopold was not at fault in the collision.

"My words and emotions cannot adequately express my profound grief and sadness," Leopold said in a press release following the collision. "I am heartbroken for the loss of this young man and extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Williams’ family, friends, and all of those impacted by this tragic accident."

Leopold was placed on paid administrative leave May 27 after the investigation into Williams' death and his announcement that he was the driver in the collision.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be discussing his employment in evaluation of his performance, potentially leading to discipline or dismissal. The meeting is scheduled for June 3 at 10:30 a.m., but won't be open to the public.

WATCH ALSO: