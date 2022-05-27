Placer County CEO placed on paid leave following the death of Anthony Williams

Todd Leopold has been placed on administrative leave two weeks after admitting he was responsible for hitting the 18-year-old that died with his car.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Board of Directors made the decision this week to place CEO Todd Leopold on paid administrative following the investigation into the death of 18-year-old Anthony Williams in Rocklin.

Leopold announced earlier this month that he was the driver who killed an Inderkum High School student earlier this year in a car crash.

After reviewing the case, Rocklin police concluded that Leopold was not at fault and that no criminal charges will be requested.

"My words and emotions cannot adequately express my profound grief and sadness," Leopold said in the press release. "I am heartbroken for the loss of this young man and extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Williams’ family, friends, and all of those impacted by this tragic accident."

Leopold's paid leave will begin May 27 and Jane Christenson will serve as Acting County Executive in his place according to Placer County Officials.