2 people arrested for child endangerment in Placer County after deputies find unsanitary living conditions

Inside a motorhome, deputies found two children living in unsafe conditions surrounded by multiple syringes, used tinfoil with heroin residue and marijuana pipes.

FOREST HILLS, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday two people have been arrested for child endangerment.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, deputies found unsanitary conditions while executing a search warrant in Foresthill on Feb. 19. Inside the motorhome, deputies found multiple syringes, used tinfoil with heroin residue, marijuana pipes, moldy food and trash. Two children were living in these hazardous conditions, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

John Atchley, 59, and Terrance Atchley, 26, were arrested and charged with child endangerment along with other charges. Deputies also arrested Daniel Pierce, 39, on charges with possession of a stolen vehicle, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and other charges.

During the investigation, deputies found multiple stolen vehicles and trailers on the property.

