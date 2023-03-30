Sacramento's 'Playoff Pride' shows for Kings historic drought-busting win

The team's playoff shirt is sold out on the team store.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s been less than 24 hours since the Sacramento Kings busted their historic playoff drought, clinched a playoff berth and secured home court advantage.

The Sacramento Kings store in DOCO sold out of their playoff t-shirts by noon on Thursday. Many fans like Tricia Ota Anderson were crowding the team store to get their piece of playoff history

“My grandparents have been season ticket holders since 85', my grandpa passed away a couple years ago, but they went to every game and now we are going to a lot of games as a family,” said Anderson.

For others, it’s about redemption. For Foster Lovelace, he remembers 2006. The Kings were out in the first round of playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs. He called it a robbery.

“I was 15 years old. I remember watching it on TV with my family and just waiting for the playoff game and for them to go to the next spot, and I just remember disappointment and all the emotions that come with it,” said Lovelace.

Jerry Reynolds, who’s been with the Kings since they started in Sacramento, agrees.

“It was a robbery... that team probably would have almost, for sure, won the world championship. This is different. These guys are their own team. They are marking their own trails, and at some point, you’d like to believe they will be fighting for a world championship as well,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds knew 20 games into the season that the Kings had a shot at the playoffs.

“This year has been different. It’s almost like in the late 90s, early 2000s where I was like a kid waiting for the games to start,” said Reynolds.

