Popular Folsom café and bar undergoes 'reset' with new owners

Reset owners John and Tahni Voelz announced their farewell to the business after less than three years.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Reset in Folsom is a coffee house by day, and wine and beer bar by night with great food in between. The popular café is currently undergoing some major changes.

Owners John and Tahni Voelz announced their farewell to the business after less than three years via a social media post.

“On this day, almost three years to the day when we announced to you we would be opening at 727B Sutter Street, we are announcing that we are experiencing another Reset,” said the couple. “We have sold our business to a wonderful group of people who will be making magical things happen in the location.”

In the announcement, John and Tahni thanked the local community for their support, generosity and loyalty since Reset first opened their doors, which was just days before they had to close them due to the pandemic.

The Voelzs' mentioned how much they have to celebrate over the last few years, including winning numerous awards, launching careers and being featured in multiple magazines, newspapers and on television.

“We’re sure you have questions. We may not be able to answer them all to your satisfaction,” stated in the announcement. “We can say this with confidence . . . we are still excited about the future of Reset. Come in. Support the new owners. Support our staff who will continue. Love them.”

The community filled the comment section under the announcement with their best wishes and support for John and Tahni Voelz.

The new owners are Ritmo Eats LLS with Folsom-based Ritmo Ventures LLC as the managing member.

The new owners plans to continue operating Reset as usual with hopes to expand the business, have longer operating hours, and make slight modifications in response to feedback from the public.

In honor of Veterans Day, Reset is offering a free cup of drip coffee for all vets.

