Project Frontier applicant withdraws El Dorado Hills application

This all comes after locals have been voicing their concerns for months about the planned project.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — El Dorado County announced the applicant for Project Frontier — the proposed 4 million square foot development in El Dorado Hills — withdrew their application.

El Dorado County said they were notified just before 4 p.m. Thursday of the applicant withdrawing, according to a social media announcement.

The county says they have no other information at this time.

The County was notified at 3:57 pm today that the Project Frontier applicant has withdrawn its application. We have no other information at this time. Posted by El Dorado County, CA - Government on Thursday, May 11, 2023

This all comes after locals have been voicing their concerns for months about the planned project.

The El Dorado Hills Area Planning Advisory Committee held a meeting Wednesday night and many came out to share those concerns.

The committee held the meeting to discuss the economic impact of the plan and how much money the plan could bring back to the area.

ABC10 has been following the proposal for months. At a March meeting, the developer, Dermody Properties, shared the economic benefits of the project, saying those benefits included thousands of jobs with both construction and distribution center staffing. They also spoke of the revenue it could generate for the area.

The developer chose to keep the tenant's name private, but during our reporting, ABC10 found an incorrect address left on the plans submitted to the county that shows two identical-looking facilities in San Diego and the tenant there is Amazon.

Watch more from ABC10: A look at the proposed development in El Dorado Hills | To The Point