The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. near Kiefer Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person is dead after a high-speed rollover crash in Rancho Cordova, officials said.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the reported crash just before 9 p.m. near Kiefer Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard.

A fire district spokesperson said one person died after being ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Details surrounding what led up to the crash have not been released.

