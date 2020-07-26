Summer Spark Festival drive-thru art festival channels Burning Man

After taking cues from drive-thru graduations and Burning Man, Sumer Spark Festival created an art festival where attendees did not have to leave their cars.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif — Days after Aftershock announced it is rescheduling for the following year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sumer Spark Festival is a Rancho Cordova drive-thru festival where attendees could enjoy art without having to leave their car.

The art festival lit up the grounds on Friday and Saturday nights off Highway 50 on Mineshaft lane. Drivers were greeted with sights such as fire dancers, a giant robot and a giant bumblebee structure.

Sacramento Valley Spark President Ed Fletcher said the two-day event is a fundraiser to create a temporary park for art events like it throughout the Sacramento region.

“It turned into this really elegant way to keep the virus in but still be able to have a lot of fun and interaction with people,” Fletcher said.

Many of artists behind the works of art planned to attend Burning Man, which was canceled after Nevada state health officials reported back in April 100 people died from the coronavirus.

Lisa Lies looked forward to bringing her passion to Burning Man every year. She was thrilled she had a chance to share it this year.

“We basically do roasting of coffee and serve it out as our gift at Burning Man,” Lies said. “So, this is our mini version.”

Sacramento Valley Spark had initially planned a sort of walk-up festival months ago. When the pandemic stopped those plans, inspired by drive-thru graduations, organizers transformed the event into a drive-thru festival.

“It may be in Rancho [Cordova] for a year or two years and then Sacramento and then Roseville,” Fletcher said.

