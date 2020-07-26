Sacramento Ballet loses director after canceling 2020 season due to coronavirus pandemic

Sacramento Ballet joins an ever-growing list of events that are canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento Ballet Artistic Director Amy Seiwert laid off after the company announced it is canceling the rest of the performances for the remainder of the year.

According to the Sacramento Ballet, the company couldn't retain Seiwert without ticket avenue. Sacramento Ballet points to the canceling of this year's production of "The Nutcracker' as causing a huge financial challenge for the ballet troupe.

The ballet company's staff said they couldn't afford to retain Seiwert after losing the rest of the year's ticket revenue.

Seiwert joined Sacramento Ballet in 2018. She was the seventh woman to lead a ballet company in the country and is one of the few to choreograph the Nutcracker for a professional company, according to Sacramento Ballet.

"The last two years in Sacramento have been a tremendous gift, and I thank the dancers, collaborators, and designers with whom I have had the opportunity to create," Seiwert said in a news release.

Ballet Board Co-President Alyssa Paoletti said in a press release she is sorry to see Seiwert have to leave, and is saddened the 2020 season couldn't go on as planned.

"We feel for our beautiful dancers, whose finely tuned careers have hit this Pandemic roadblock," Paoletti said. "

The ballet company staff said it looks forward to returning for the 2021-2022 season, including the production of "The Nutcracker."

Sac Ballet staff said the School of Sacramento Ballet will still be teaching more than 500 adults and children online, and when possible, in the studios.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter