Rancho Cordova celebrates 20th 'birthday' ahead of Fourth of July

Before America's birthday is celebrated, there's party going on for Rancho Cordova. It incorporated as a city 20 years ago on July 3.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Before America’s birthday is celebrated, there's party going on for Rancho Cordova. It incorporated as a city 20 years ago on July 3.

Despite the heat, locals gathered to celebrated. For Christopher Byers, it's an event he's been coming to for years.

“It’s Rancho’s 20th birthday, so we are coming out to celebrate the Fourth of July and Rancho,” said Byers.

Other's like Peggy also joined the fun. She said she's been living in Rancho Cordova since before it was a city.

“I was here when it happened... We are here to celebrate the anniversary,” said Peggy.

The city spared no expense for its birthday celebration, marking the occasion with a combined firework and drone show.

Younger residents, like Violet, welcomed the changeup.

“I’m kind of scared of loud noises, OK, but I just like the looks of it," she said.

Chairman of the event, Lee Frechette, said the drones, the idea of 'the sky’s the limit' and rising above is synonymous with the city.

“We’ve been named an All-American city twice. The biggest challenge we had as a city when we incorporated was changing our image," said Frechette. "We always knew we had great people here and opportunity, but after the close of Mather Air Force Base, we had some challenges with images and we worked really hard to change that.”

20,000 people are expected to come take in all the action at their Fourth of July celebration.

The carnival is open again Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Coloma and McGregor.

