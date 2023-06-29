List: Fourth of July fireworks and parades across Northern California

You'll have your choice of live music, parades and fireworks shows. Here's where to check out the sights in Northern California.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Parades, barbecues, music and fireworks are prepped and ready for Fourth of July celebrations across Northern California.

Whether you live in Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Roseville or anywhere in Northern California, you won't have any shortage of options for to celebrate the nation's birthday.

You'll have your choice of live music, parades and fireworks shows. Here's what to know and where to go in Northern California.

Elk Grove Fireworks

Elk Grove is bringing back the "boom" for the Fourth of July. The annual Salute to the Red, White and Blue is once again slated to color the sky in Elk Grove.

However, the celebration features more than just a fireworks show. There'll be vendors, a parade and a concert featuring a top 90s/2000s cover band.

The event is at Elk Grove Regional Park and the fireworks show starts at 9:40 p.m. For more event information, click HERE.

Stockton

The Fourth of July is setting up to be a busy day for downtown Stockton as the city celebrates Independence Day with a Fourth of July Parade, Festival and Firework Show.

The parade, hosted by the United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County, begins at 11 a.m. July 4. Fireworks are expected to light up the downtown sky starting around 9:30 p.m. and lasting roughly 20 minutes. The Weber Point Events Center will close after the firework show is complete.

Gates at Weber Point will open at noon on July 4.

For more event information, click HERE.

Roseville

Roseville is celebrating Independence Day with several events throughout the city Tuesday.

The Fourth of July Parade starts a 9 a.m. at the intersection of Riverside Avenue, Vernon Street and Douglas Boulevard.

The 4th of July fireworks show will be at @the Grounds. Parking and gates open at 4 p.m. The fireworks will start between 9:15-9:30 p.m. For more information, click HERE.

Modesto

History will be both celebrated and made in Modesto this Independence Day as the city hosts its milestone 150th Annual Fourth of July Parade.

The parade will be hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Modesto. It begins on July 4 at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of F and 10th Streets.

Hours after the parade, Modesto's Single-A baseball team the Nuts will be taking on their rivals the Stockton Ports at John Thurmond Field.

The game begins at 7:05 p.m. and will be followed by a fireworks show. Tickets range from $8-14.

For more event information, click HERE.

El Dorado Hills

El Dorado Hills is gearing up to host the 12th year of the award-winning July 3 Fireworks and Freedom Concert.

The event is taking place at the El Dorado Hills Town Center on Monday, July 3 from 6-11 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

According to a news release, there will be plenty to eat and drink with Town Center's 25 eateries. Plus, food vendors will also be in attendance. Beer and wine will also be available. For more information, click HERE.

El Dorado County

The El Dorado County Fair & Event Center is inviting everyone to bring their coolers, footballs, dancing shoes and other activities as it prepares to host the annual 4th of July Family Blast.

The family fun event will take place at the El Dorado County Fair and Event Center in Placerville on July 4. There will be live music, carnival rides, games, food, commercial vendors and more. The fireworks show starts between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. For more information, click HERE.

South Lake Tahoe

Does attending the largest fireworks display west of the Mississippi sound good to you? If it does, then South Lake Tahoe might be the place to be this Fourth of July.

Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority and the City of South Lake Tahoe will be hosting its annual Lights on the Lake Fireworks and Fourth of July parade.

The parade starts at 9 a.m., beginning at Ski Run Boulevard and ends at Bijou Community Park. The fireworks show is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. For more information and a list of viewing areas, click HERE.

Lodi

Lodi Lake will be hosting the city's annual Fourth of July celebration '4th of July at the Lake, An American Festival' for the 2023 season.

The Independence Day celebration kicks off at 7 a.m. and wraps up with the firework show at 9:30 p.m. Activities and vendors will be available throughout the park.

For more event information, click HERE.

Auburn

Auburn is kicking off its Fourth of July Celebration Tuesday with a few different events planned throughout the day.

The annual Fourth of July parade starts at 10:30 a.m. There is a new route for the parade this year. It starts at the top of Lincoln Way by the Gold Rush Museum and will work its way down Lincoln Way to High Street and will turn left on Pleasant Avenue and end at Overlook Parking Lot.

Fireworks start at the fairgrounds at dark or around 9:45 p.m., according to the event post. For more event information, click HERE.

Rocklin

The Celebrate America event in Rocklin is happening Friday and Saturday before the Fourth of July.

Organized by Destiny Church, Celebrate America is a free event featuring live music, food and a firework display. Gates open at 4 p.m. on both days.

The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

For more event information, click HERE.

West Sacramento

An annual Independence Day celebration is returning for its 10th year at the home of the Sacramento River Cats.

The annual 'Fourth on the Field' firework show and family-fun experience will happen at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento on July 4 from 6-10 p.m.

At 9:30 p.m., the main event will commence with a firework show set to light up the West Sacramento skyline with Independence Day colors.

For more event information, click HERE.

Davis

The city of Davis is hosting a series of events for families to safely celebrate Independence Day in a communal setting.

Several events will be available to people in Davis to celebrate the Fourth of July, including an evening celebration from 4-10 p.m. at Community Park on 203 East 14th Street.

After the initial social hours, a 15 minute firework display will illuminate the Yolo County skyline at 9:35 p.m.

For more event information, click HERE.

Vacaville

While fireworks are not legal in Vacaville, the city is hosting a free, family-friendly event for residents to celebrate the Fourth of July — including a firework show at the end of the night.

The event, located at the CreekWalk Plaza at Andrews Park, features a concert from country band the Crossman Connection from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with a firework show afterward.

For more event information, click HERE.

Lincoln

Lincoln is kicking off its Fourth of July Celebration Tuesday with a few different events planned throughout the day.

The Hometown Parade is presented by the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce and will start at 9 a.m. The parade starts at 5th and B Street and ends at A & 5th Street.

Fireworks will happen around 9:30 to 10 p.m.

For more event information, click HERE.

Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova is kicking off its all-American Fourth of July celebration with carnival rides, hot air balloons and concerts.

Hosted at Hagan Community Park, tickets are $5 for online presale or $10 at the door. Parking is an additional $10 and attendants will only accept cash.

Fireworks and drone shows start at 9:45 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

For more event information, click HERE.

Turlock

It wouldn't be the Fourth of July in Turlock with the classic parade and car show.

Expect downtown Turlock to be filled to the brim with spectators idling along the sidewalks cheering on the parade. It's popular event that never fails to bring the community out.

The parade runs down Main Street in downtown Turlock, generally starting near the Post Office and ending near Turlock City Hall on Broadway. The parade takes place July 1 and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more event information, click HERE.

Carmichael

Looking for something to do in Carmichael? Head over to the Carmichael Park and La Sierra Community Center for a Fourth of July celebration and firework show. There will be live music, food, and fun for the whole family.

The event starts July 1 and runs from 6-9 p.m.; fireworks go off at 9:30 p.m.

The parade takes place between Marconi and Cypress Avenues, starting around 10:30 a.m.

For more event information, click HERE.

