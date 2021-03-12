Rancho Cordova launches $1.5M pilot job training program free to residents

The city's Economic Development Manager says the program is made up of more than 5,000 courses to get people back to work.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Rancho Cordova wants to help its resident train for new jobs.

The city is investing $1.5 million into its local workforce by providing free educational and training opportunities in a new pilot program. The opportunities are coming from six different providers with more than 5,000 course options ranging from programming, interview coaching, business analytics, resume support and software engineering.

Each provider has a different time commitment, ranging from three months to one year.

The program is open to Rancho Cordova residents ages 18 and up who are unemployed, want to improve their skills or try something new.

"This is a free opportunity for them to get that training and enter that force," Amanda Norton, the Rancho Cordova Economic Development Manager, said. "We recognize that people are still a little scared of COVID, it's still among us, but these are skills that will help people progress within their current skill set or move into a different career path for them."

Click here for more information on the free program.

