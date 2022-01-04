Sacramento County sheriffs respond to a possible shooting near Rancho Cordova

According to SCSO, they responded to a possible shooting near the 3600 block of Sutterwoods Way. A person is currently barricaded inside a home. SWAT is responding.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office says deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting in the 3600 block of Sutterwoods Way. Currently, a person in the neighborhood where the shooting may have occurred is refusing to talk to law enforcement.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Kionna Rowe told ABC10 Friday that just before 8 a.m. law enforcement responded to the scene. Once there, they contacted the caller who stated they heard what they thought was a gunshot but were unsure who shot and thought it may have been their neighbor.

"Officers attempted to make contact with the neighbor who is refusing to talk to law enforcement at this time," Rowe said.

Law enforcement found evidence of a possible shooting in the area.

As of right now, there are no reported injuries.

Rowe added that a SWAT team has been called and is en route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.