2 bodies found inside Placer County home

Placer County Sheriff's Office deputies are under the assumption the suspect in Monday's officer involved shooting killed the two people.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Two bodies were found in a Placer County home after a day-long investigation ended with deputies shooting their suspect Monday evening.

On Monday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office were initially responding to a call of "suspicious circumstances" at a home in the Lake Forest Drive area around 10 a.m. Deputies said the investigation went on for hours until they found a person, only described as male, who ran from the home with a handgun.

"Deputies caught up to the male and became engaged in an officer-involved shooting," the Placer County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

According to a spokesperson with the Placer County Sheriff's Office, deputies are under the assumption the suspect killed the two people found in the home he exited from.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for his injuries, and no deputies were injured during the incident. The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office has not yet released the identities of the victims or the suspect.

