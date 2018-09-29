If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Among those offering fond words and remembrances of fallen Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk was his best friend, and the best man at his wedding, Dominic Troncale.

Troncale said that, of all the words he could think to describe his friend, three words stood out: “Tire”, “hungry” and “yes”.

“Mark was tired of the political discourse, which continues to create such unnecessary division,” Troncale said. “[Mark was] tired of the asinine legislation to do his job safely and effectively. And despite all that he worked tirelessly serving people he didn’t know.”

Troncale's eulogy touched on a range of topics, from his fishing trips with Mark, to politics, to the fallen deputy’s courage on the job.

“Mark was hungry. Hungry to be the best cop he could be. He was hungry for growth, opportunity. He was hungry for friends, a good beer. That trophy bass. Mark had an insatiable appetite for all the things in his life. I don’t think heaven is ready for that.”

Stasyuk was killed during a shootout while responding to a disturbance call at a Pep Boys automotive store in Rancho Cordova on Sept. 17.

“Mark was a ‘Yes’ Man… When asked to save the life of a women in a horrible accident. When asked to run towards gunfire, when everyone was running away, he said yes.”

Stasyuk, 27, was a 4-and-a-half-year veteran at the sheriff’s department. His memorial service was held at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville.

