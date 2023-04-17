Research shows no amount of alcohol is good for you

While some argue a daily glass of wine can do you good, the World Heart Federation found all amounts of alcohol have a negative impact on your health.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — The World Heart Federation found all amounts of alcohol, even in small doses, can have a negative impact on your health.

It's something that's up for debate as some medical experts say a small dose, for example a night cap, could have good physical and psychological benefits. ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli disagrees.

"Certainly there is a social, cultural and psychological benefit to alcohol, but alcohol in and of itself is not good for our body, even in small doses. I do think it works as a carcinogen to increase the risk of cancer. It works as an inflammatory stimulant to increase our risk of heart disease and stroke. It works to affect our risk of dementia, it affects our ability to sleep. It can cause weight gain," said Dr. Kohli.

She said it's a wakeup call for the world. Now that research is showing alcohol is potentially more dangerous than expected, Canada changed its safe consumption amount to two drinks per week.

Currently, in the United States, it's two drinks per day for men and one for women.