Bennett's Westside Grill to open in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A new restaurant is opening soon in Rocklin with a familiar name.

Brian Bennett says he's opening Bennett's Westside Grill in early August.

"I don't think there's been a restaurant built like for a long time in the Sacramento region," Bennett said.

Bennett described the restaurant as offering "polished casual dining."

There will be similar menu items to other restaurants he owns, but will also include some differences such as a live fire Mesquite grill. There will also be a raw seafood program with oysters, crab, and shrimp, Bennett said.

The space includes a 60-seat private dining room for special and private events and an air-conditioned and heated outdoor patio. Bennett says it's not a normal diner someone might expect.

"It's really a design you'd probably find in a bigger, urban space," Bennett said.

He said he chose Rocklin because of all the new development happening in the area and in Roseville.

Once open, Bennett's Westside Grill will be open for all-day dining starting at 11 a.m. during the week and for weekend brunch starting at 9 a.m. Happy hour is daily from 2-6 p.m.

Bennett's Westside Grill is located at 6604 Lonetree Boulevard in the Blue Oaks Town Center.

The two other locations Bennett owns include Bennett's Kitchen Bar Market located at 1595 Eureka Road in Roseville and Bennett's American Cooking located at 2232 Fair Oaks in Sacramento.