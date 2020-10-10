CHP officer injured in DUI crash to be honored at Rocklin Mothers Against Drunk Driving event

On Saturday, CHP Officer David Gordon and others will be honored at the annual MADD statewide ceremony with a local drive-in event planned in Rocklin.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Injured California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer David Gordon is set to be honored at a special event put on by Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Rocklin on Saturday.

Gordon did his first on-camera interview with ABC10 since being struck by a person driving under the influence nearly a year ago.

“I still have a long way to go, but considering where I was, I’m very lucky to be alive,” Gordon told ABC10.

The drunk driving crash left Gordon fighting for his life with multiple injuries including a traumatic brain injury. He spent four months in the hospital and went through several surgeries during recovery.

“I’d just like to thank everybody for the support. The community, my family, my co-workers, the medical staff who have treated me in the past and continue to treat me,” said Gordon.

On Saturday, Gordon and other survivors will be honored at the annual Mother’s Against Drunk Drive (MADD) statewide ceremony, which is going virtual this year, with a local drive-in event planned in Rocklin.

“We’re going to have cars come through an area that will be manned by law enforcement and MADD volunteers. We’re going to be handing out some goodies and raising money for MADD and honoring our loved ones and victims who have been impacted by drunk driving crashes,” said MADD spokesperson Rhonda Campbell.

Gordon’s wife Tina hopes people will register and come out to show their support for MADD.

“As a victim’s spouse, we need them to be there to support us. They are there in court for court dates…or if we just need a hug. It’s an organization that is dear to my heart,” Tina said.

As it turns out, Gordon has taken 400 DUI drivers off the road in his 13 years on the job. Saturday’s drive-in event will be held at 270 Technology Drive in Rocklin.

ABC10’s Chris Thomas is hosting the event. Click here to learn more.