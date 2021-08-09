Rocklin man arrested for allegedly shooting up vehicle in Loomis

The victim said the car was hit seven times, with two of the bullets smashing through the windshield, just missing the driver and passenger.

LOOMIS, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to an early August shooting in Loomis.

The incident happened overnight on Monday, Aug. 2. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a person who said someone was shooting at their car.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim and a passenger were pulling up to a home on Quinn Place in Loomis when someone started shooting at them. The victim said the car was hit seven times, with two of the bullets smashing through the windshield, just missing the driver and passenger.

Deputies responded to the area and interviewed the victims. During that interview, authorities say the alleged suspect drove by deputies, who stopped the vehicle to investigate.

One of the people in the suspect’s car, identified as 22-year-old Isaac Blagg of Rocklin, was identified as the shooter. Deputies later recovered a gun believed to be the one used in the shooting.

Blagg was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail on complaints of discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, delaying a peace officer, and violating post-release community supervision.

Investigators did not say how they determined Blagg to be the suspected shooter. It is unclear what prompted the shooting and investigators did not say for what reason the victims were at the house in Loomis.

