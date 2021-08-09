Stockton police investigating deadly shooting near Weberstown Park

One man was shot and killed in the area of Huntington Lane and Coventry Drive.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the area of Huntington Lane and Coventry Drive in Stockton.

According to a Facebook post, officers from the Stockton Police Department received a report of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, near Weberstown Park. When they got there, police located a 42-year-old man who had been shot. When the paramedics arrived at the scene, they transported the victim to an area hospital where he eventually died.

Police haven't released the identity of the victim, nor any information about a shooter or motive.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

