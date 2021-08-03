Street in Oak Park closing to motor vehicles

The City of Sacramento said that they will permanently close the road after reported accidents from the community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento said a portion of 2nd Avenue between 34th Street and Broadway in Oak Park will be closed to motor vehicles.

Construction will start on August 9 and is scheduled to last approximately a week, according to a press release from the City of Sacramento. They plan to display detour signs to guide people around the area when the work begins. City officials said that vehicles will no longer be allowed in the area when the construction concludes.

The road closure comes after the city spoke with the community and data analysis showed a disproportionate number of collisions happened at the intersection of 34th Street and 2nd Avenue.

"This closure will help to address that," Transportation Planner Leslie Mancebo said in the press release. “Feedback revealed that much of the community feel more comfortable traveling through the area with this portion of 2nd Avenue closed to motor vehicles.”

The city said that the section of the roadway will make the area more people-oriented. People walking and riding their bikes are still allowed to travel in the area.

The project is a part of "Envision Broadway in Oak Park," which was complemented by transportation studies according to the report from the city. The 2019 report highlighted improving safety for all modes of transportation and also enhance the sense of the place.

