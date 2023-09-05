Roseville finalist for excellence award in park and recreation management

Roseville was a finalist in 2022 in the 75,001-150,000 category and won the Gold Medal Award in 1972.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is a finalist for an award honoring excellence in park and recreation management.

The National Gold Medal Award recognizes communities showing excellence in parks and recreation through "long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development," and more.

Roseville's population grew over the past year, meaning they moved up to a population class of 150,001-400,000.

“I was honored we were a finalist last year. Moving up in population this year makes earning a finalist spot that much more special,” said City Manager Dominick Casey. “We compete against hundreds of agencies across the nation.”

Roseville was a finalist in 2022 in the 75,001-150,000 category and won the Gold Medal Award in 1972.

“The National Gold Medal Award is such an honor, we would love to bring it back to Roseville,” said Parks, Recreation & Libraries Director Jill Geller. “It’s the perfect way to thank our residents for their ongoing support and patronage, acknowledge the outstanding leadership of our City Council and City Manager’s Office, and recognize the hard work and exceptional accomplishments of our staff.”

Roseville Parks, Recreation & Libraries manages 81 developed parks and several other recreation areas. It also manages nearly 4,000 acres of open space or preserves which make up nearly 15% of the city.

Other cities in the category include the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation, Henderson, Nevada; the City of Plano Parks & Recreation Department, Plano, Texas; and the South Suburban Park and Recreation District, Littleton, Colorado.

Roseville was the only California city to be a finalist in 2023.

Watch more on ABC10: 22-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Granite Bay