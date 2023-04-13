Police searching for man suspected in Roseville Kaiser shooting, California Capitol threat

CHP released a statement Thursday saying they learned of a connection between the Capitol threat and previous shootings in Roseville and Citrus Heights.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Law enforcement is searching for a man believed to be connected with shootings in Roseville and Citrus Heights, as well as threats at the California State Capitol.

The Roseville Police Department received reports of a man driving through Citrus Heights shooting from his vehicle Wednesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., police got reports of a shooting near Douglas Boulevard and Sunrise Avenue matching the vehicle description. Police also received reports of a person shooting at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center on Douglas Boulevard as he left the parking lot.

The man left the area before officers arrived. Police found two rounds of bullets in the outside of the building. No one was hit or injured, and no bullets were inside the building.

California State Capitol increased security Thursday morning due to a credible threat. Lawmakers were notified via a memo that says, in part, “The California Highway Patrol has notified the Senate of a threat they consider to be credible involving the Capitol."

"The California Highway Patrol has learned of an individual involved in two prior non-injury shootings in the City of Roseville and the City of Citrus Heights, who has also made credible threats against the California State Capitol," CHP wrote in a statement.

CHP has additional resources around the State Capitol, which is temporarily closed. CHP, Roseville police and Citrus Heights police are working to investigate these connected shootings and threat.

Suspect and vehicle information

Jackson Pinney from Hayward has a car registered matching the vehicle description. It's a 2002 gold/tan Ford F-150 single-cab truck with a California license plate 6V04299 and a black soft tonneau cover.

CHP says another car is also associated with Pinney and is described as a 1996 white Acura Integra with a California license plate 6FWU532.

The Roseville Police Department says he is considered armed and dangerous and people should not make contact. Call 911 instead.

