Roseville Parkway widening project to help improve traffic near the Westfield Galleria mall

This will help with traffic in front of popular restaurants and malls.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Traffic around the Westfield Galleria and Fountains at Roseville is something mallgoers are familiar with, but there could be some relief for congestion in the area.

Roseville spokesperson Helen Dyda says the city is planning improvements for the stretch of Roseville Parkway between Creekside Ridge Drive and Gibson Drive. Three lanes will turn to four to accommodate the many drivers who pass through the area daily.

"This is one corridor that's been identified in our improvement program as a place where we want to be sure we're moving traffic efficiently and that people can get where they need to go," said Dyda.

Jessica Zepeda is the owner of Potion °15 Beauty Lab, located on Roseville Parkway. She commutes from Yuba City daily.

"I’ve actually had to formulate my business hours to work around the traffic hours just so it doesn't disrupt my time or make me waste time on my way to work, or back home as well," said Zepeda.

Now, her business is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. so she can beat traffic. Zepeda says holidays are a busy time and the evenings are also traffic-heavy.

"The busiest would be like 2 p.m. when students get off school. Even 6 p.m.-ish, sometimes 7 p.m. when I get off work," said Zepeda.

Another new feature will be triple left-turn lanes from Pleasant Grove Boulevard to eastbound Roseville Parkway. It will make things easier for people coming off Highway 65.

"We've seen an increase in traffic because of all the restaurants and retail in this area so this type of improvement was expected and planned for, so now that we've got the money collected to do these improvements construction will start in 2024," said Dyda.

The price tag could range between $10-12 million and development fees primarily fund it. Dyda says the city is hoping for some help from state and federal dollars too.

The project also proposes other improvements to the roadway, like intersection improvements, updated signage, and the construction of new sidewalks where needed.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Survey names Roseville one of the best places to live — residents not surprised