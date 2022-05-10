Man suspected of putting card skimmer in Roseville ATM

Roseville police said the ATM is located in the 4000 block of Foothills Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of putting a card skimmer in an ATM machine in Roseville, police said.

A card skimmer uses a hidden camera to collect someone's PIN to steal banking information.

The ATM is located in the 4000 block of Foothills Boulevard, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Officers responded on Sept. 29 to reports of a man acting suspiciously inside a bank's ATM lobby, including allegedly poking the machine and lobby's ceiling with a stick. Police could not find the man at the time and the ATM didn't show signs of damage.

Early the next morning, on Sept. 30, officers responded to a call of a man with the same description near the bank. Police searched the man and his vehicle and found a card skimming device.

Peter Adamski, 42, of Hayward was arrested on suspicion of burglary, computer and credit card fraud, and other related charges. He was taken to the South Placer Jail.

Tips from police to spot a card skimmer:

Be alert of your surroundings at an ATM or gas station

Watch for card readers that seem loose, have sticky tape on them, or that look different than the other ATMs

If the ATM appears to have been tampered with, don’t use it, and let the business’s employees know

Use your other hand to shield your PIN from view when entering your PIN on an ATM keypad,

Monitor credit cards and bank accounts regularly to check for unauthorized purchases