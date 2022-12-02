One person taking to the hospital after an assault at a water park in Roseville

Public Information Officer Rob Baquera with Roseville police said the call of the assault came in just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department says the search is on for a suspect after a person was taken to the hospital following an assault at a water park in the 1800 block of Taylor Road in Roseville.

Public Information Officer Rob Baquera with Roseville police said the call of the assault came in just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Baquera says the person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"At this time, we do not believe a gun was involved in the incident," Baquera wrote in an email to ABC10. "RPD is working to identify a suspect in the incident and the details leading up to the assault."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 916-774-5000.