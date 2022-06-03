Placer County CEO Todd Leopold given 30-day termination unrelated to crash involving Anthony Williams

Todd Leopold was given a 30-day termination notice based on allegations of discrimination and harassment after the Placer County Board of Supervisors closed meeting.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County CEO Todd Leopold has been given a 30-day termination notice based on allegations of discrimination and harassment after the Placer County Board of Supervisors held a closed session disciplinary meeting on Friday afternoon.

According to the Board of Supervisors, the termination notice was "unrelated to the tragic accident involving Mr. Leopold and Anthony Williams on March 19, 2022."

Leopold made headlines after he announced in May that he was behind the wheel of the car that killed Inderkum High School student Anthony Williams in Rocklin.

The crash happened March 19 along Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive. After weeks of investigation, police said Leopold was not at fault in the collision.

Leopold was placed on paid administrative leave May 27 after the investigation into Williams' death and his announcement that he was the driver.

On Friday, the Placer County Board of Supervisors met in a closed session to evaluate Leopold after an employee filed a Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Complaint on May 25.

"The board directed the County Counsel to transmit today a 30-day notice of termination with cause pursuant to the terms of the County's employment contract with Mr. Leopold," a press release from Placer County says.

Following their decision, the board designated Assistant County Executive Officer Jane Christenson to serve as Acting CEO.

"The board does not take this decision lightly," the Placer County Board of Supervisors wrote in a statement. "The board's decision was in the best interests of the County taxpayers and the county employees following the information revealed during the investigation."

