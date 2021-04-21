Human remains found in Roseville identified as man who went missing in 2017

The remains were identified by the California Department of Justice Bureau of Forensic Services as Joseph David Sill.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department have identified human remains found in 2019 as man who went missing in 2017.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, bones were found in a wooded area near the 600 block of Riverside Avenue in February 2019. At the time, the department partnered with the Placer County Coroner’s Office and the Chico State Anthropology program to learn more about the remains.

Two years later, the remains were identified by the California Department of Justice Bureau of Forensic Services as Joseph David Sill by using forensic DNA testing. The cause of death has still not yet been determined.

Sill was reported missing in April 2017, with his last known contact to family in 2016. The Facebook post goes on to say Sill was was known to spend time at Loaves and Fishes and at Discovery Park.