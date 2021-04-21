Sacramento man killed after crashing into Hwy. 50 center divider

According to CHP - South Sacramento, its unknown why the 42-year-old driver steered into the center divider Wednesday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed after crashing into the center divider on Highway 50 in South Sacramento on Wednesday.

CHP - South Sacramento said in a Facebook post that the department received calls about the crash around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, on Hwy. 50 eastbound near the 22nd Street undercrossing. The Sacramento Fire Department also responded to the incident because passing drivers said that the car had "major front end damage."

CHP said that the driver was going at "an unknown rate of speed" and steered his car across all lanes until it hit the center divider. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and hit the steering wheel and windshield when the car crashed.

Fire crews determined that the driver, a 42-year-old man from Sacramento, died from his injuries. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash.

CHP said that they want to remind people to wear their seatbelts and if anyone saw the crash to call the South Sacramento CHP Area at 916-867-5600 and ask for Officer Montano.

