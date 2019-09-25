ROSEVILLE, California — Parents and students are upset over a graduation change for Roseville Joint Union High School District.

The high schools previously had graduation at the schools, but the location is being changed to "The Grounds," better known at the Placer County Fairgrounds and Event Center, starting next year.

"It's shocking," said Jaidyn Bohren, a senior at Oakmont High School. "I don't want to graduate from some other place. I want to graduate from my home school with my parents."

Some of Bohren's family members graduated from Oakmont High School, including her mother, father, and grandfather. She said it's part of a tradition.

"We have a lot of ties to Oakmont," said Bohren. "A lot of history here. It hurt to see that tradition be completely swiped away."

Students and parents were at a school board meeting to speak up during public comment. Many of them felt blindsided over the decision.

The Roseville Joint Union High School District first brought up the change during a July school board meeting. They notified students and parents through an emailed survey.

However, the school district said the decision comes down to safety.

"Every year we hold graduations outside the stadium and every year we have someone fall ill to the heat," said Shannon Blockton, communications coordinator for RJUHSD.

Graduation at The Grounds includes an air-conditioned building, more ADA accessible parking, and more space for more people to invite.

The school district saves $60,000 with the change as well.

