BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — PG&E's recent power safety shutoffs left at least nine schools without power, causing parents to find another outlet for their children.

Butte, Yuba, Nevada counties were affected by the shutoffs.

Six schools in Yuba County kept nearly 700 students home. The schools that closed included:

Dobbins Elementary

Browns Valley Elementary

Foothill Intermediate

Loma Rica Elementary

Yuba Feather Elementary

Spring Valley School

Within Nevada County, two schools in the Penn Valley School District did not have power.

The Nevada City School of the Arts, a charter school, was also closed.

Butte County had at least one school closed due to the power shutoffs. Ophir Elementary School was closed as well.

Amy Nore, a communication coordinator at Yuba County Office of Education, said the school district is hopeful that the affected schools will qualify for a waiver. The waiver is an allowance of attendance because of emergency conditions to the California Department of Education.

Nore said power was restored to Spring Valley School. All schools within Marysville Joint Unified School District are expected to be open on Sept. 25.

Yuba and Butte County filed for a waiver in 2017 because of the Oroville Dam Evacuations, Nore said.

A spokesperson for PG&E said 193 PG&E personnel and 19 helicopters are inspecting about 1,357 miles of transmission and distribution lines.

