A second round of PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) is set to impact approximately 48,200 residents in the North Bay Area and areas in the Sierra Foothills.

According to PG&E, the second shutoffs will begin for residents in the foothills at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Shutoffs for residents in the North Bay Area will begin at 4 a.m., PG&E said.

Wednesday’s shutoff event will affect communities in the following seven counties:

Butte County (22,836 customers in Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Stirling City, Yankee Hill)

(22,836 customers in Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Stirling City, Yankee Hill) Napa County (708 customers in Calistoga, Lake Berryessa and Napa)

(708 customers in Calistoga, Lake Berryessa and Napa) Nevada County (16,506 customers in Cedar Ridge, Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready)

(16,506 customers in Cedar Ridge, Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready) Placer County (2,633 customers in Auburn, Foresthill)

(2,633 customers in Auburn, Foresthill) Plumas County (four customers in Storrie)

(four customers in Storrie) Sonoma County (701 customers in Santa Rosa)

(701 customers in Santa Rosa) Yuba County (4,833 customers in Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Smartville)

Tap here to learn more about this round of power shutoffs from PG&E.

As usual with a power shutoff event, PG&E crews have to inspect every section of de-energized power line to ensure that it was safe to restore power. That could mean power remains off for the affected areas for days.

PG&E

Tap here to look at the map for this round of power shutoffs.

PG&E plans to open community resource centers in the following locations, where customers from affected areas can use restrooms, pick up bottled water, charge their electronic devices and/or just get into an air-conditioned environment:

Auburn Gold Country Fairgrounds, 209 Fairgate Road, Auburn

Sierra College Grass Valley Campus, 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley

Magalia, 14144 Lakeridge Court

Harrison Stadium parking lot, Third and Mitchell avenues, Oroville

Oregon House, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House

Loomis, 3600 Taylor Road

Calistoga/Napa Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak Street, Calistoga

