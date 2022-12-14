Person detained after 'intentionally' starting fire in Roseville, police say

The fire was intentionally started in the 700 block of Gibson Drive, according to the Roseville Police Department.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An overnight fire in Roseville was intentionally started, the Roseville Police Department said Wednesday morning.

The fire was in the 700 block of Gibson Drive, which is down the street from the Galleria. A person was detained after "intentionally" starting a small fire that activated the sprinkler system, according to police.

No injuries have been reported and police said it's not known why the person started the fire. The incident is under investigation.

