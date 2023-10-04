Roseville police release new details about response, shootout at Mahany Park

Police say they were told about CHP surveillance in the area, but didn't know details about the search warrant being served

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department released more information Friday about last week’s hostage situation and shooting at Mahany Park that left one person dead and two others injured.

Police now say they were told about California Highway Patrol surveillance in the area on April 6, but not details about the search warrant they were trying to execute on Eric Abril.

They say there were 6 CHP officers involved in the initial confrontation with Abril and then three Roseville police officers arrived.

CHP officers fired 15-25 rounds at Abril while Roseville police fired six rounds, and Abril allegedly fired 15-20 rounds at officers during the standoff.

Friday’s release from Roseville police also confirms the extent of Abril’s injuries, which were one gunshot wound to the left arm. It’s still unknown which agency’s gunfire hit him.

Police also say they are "confident" Abril is the person who shot Patricia MacEgan and her husband, James, who ultimately died from his injuries.

TIMELINE

It started around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, when a CHP was looking for Abril so they could execute a search warrant in connection with a freeway shooting.

A CHP task force officer reported shots fired and CHP Officer Matthew Hiatt was hit.

Firefighters from Station 5 brought the officer into the station and provided medical treatment.

Roseville officers then responded to Mahany Park and were confronted by Abril, who was armed and running away from them.

Abril took two people hostage, husband and wife James and Patricia MacEgan, and he got into a shootout with law enforcement.

Abril allegedly shot the two hostages, injuring Patricia and killing James, before he was taken into custody.

Documents filed in Placer County Superior Court say Abril was wearing body armor and used a 10mm during the shootout.

He appeared in court Monday, April 10 and his arraignment was continued to April 18. He remains in the Placer County Jail without bail.

