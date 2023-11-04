x
Roseville

Road closures planned for new roundabout near Historic Roseville

Crews are pouring concrete on July 6 and a new traffic pattern is set to begin starting the week of July 10.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new roundabout is being constructed near @the Grounds and Historic Roseville at the intersection of Washington Boulevard, Lincoln Street and All America City Boulevard.

Lincoln Street from Washington Boulevard to just before Elefa Street will be closed for the project.

Traffic will be switching to the east side of Washington Boulevard at the intersection of All America City Boulevard. This means drivers will only be able to turn right from All America City Boulevard to Washington Boulevard. 

Drivers can't turn right from Washington Boulevard to All America City Boulevard. The city of Roseville cited Caltrans data showing that roundabouts reduce fatal accidents in intersections by more than 90%.

Find a map for the closure below.

   

