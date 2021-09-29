Sacramento area vector control warns of yellowjacket threat in area

Nests have been found in the American River Parkway and Sacramento Zoo area.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District is warning people about yellowjackets that have appeared in larger numbers than usual.

Yellowjackets stings are painful but the district warns that those allergic could have adverse reactions to them.

“While this is not an unusual occurrence for fall, they do seem to be out in larger numbers this year especially compared to previous seasons,” Gary Goodman, District Manager for the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District, said in a news release.

So far, the yellowjackets have been found in Orangevale, Carmichael, Citrus Heights and Folsom. Some yellowjackets have also been found at the Sacramento Zoo and along the American River Parkway.

Residents who are experiencing problems with the yellowjackets can call the district to get assistance removing the nests.

“Last week, our staff removed 40 yellowjacket nests in a single day,” Goodman said. “Considering that each nest can have hundreds to thousands of yellow jackets, this can quickly become a threat to residents."

To manage the appearance of yellowjackets, the district recommends "sanitation by eliminating food sources." They say it is important to cover garbage and properly maintain compost piles.

