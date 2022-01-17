Sacramento County sheriff's deputy hits power pole near Isleton

The deputy walked away from the crash with no injuries.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — 171 PG&E customers are without power after a car hit a power pole near Isleton.

Sgt. Rod Grassmann, spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, said a deputy hit a large pot hole near Isleton along Jackson Slough Road, veered off the road and grazed a power pole in the area.

While the deputy was not injured, the car had to be towed out of the field.

According to PG&E's outage map, the crash led to an outage impacting 171 customers. Power is expected to come back around 4:14 a.m. on Tuesday.