Sacramento firefighter alleges race-based discrimination at fire department

The city of Sacramento says they haven't received the complaint yet.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento firefighter says he was passed over for promotions and had his authority at the fire department undermined due to race-based discrimination, according to a filed complaint.

Mark Velez, the attorney for Battalion Chief Jonathan Burgess, says the complaint alleges leadership at the department "fosters a culture of race based discrimination in promoting within the ranks."

Burgess' complaint against the city alleges leadership knew about the wrongful conduct, discrimination, harassment and retaliation but failed to prevent or correct it.

He's also accusing the fire department of racism when it comes to their Black workforce trying to move up in the fire department. Burgess applied to become a Deputy Fire Chief multiple times, however, the complaint says he was levied six complaints of misconduct while awaiting his results in 2021 and given a letter of intent to suspend.

"Our client Battalion Chief Jonathan Burgess is qualified for the Deputy Chief position. He applied for it in 2021 and was immediately levied with false accusations. Battalion Chief Michael Taylor, a Caucasian was promoted instead," said Velez.

Burgess applied for the Deputy Chief position again in 2022, but didn't get the promotion.

"In 2022 Battalion Chief Burgess and another African American Battalion Chief applied for two open Deputy Chief positions. Battalion Chief Burgess went to the verbal interview and discovered that Michael Taylor was one of the interviewers. Burgess and the only other African American candidate did not receive the promotion," said Velez, also noting Burgess previously filed an internal EEO complaint against Taylor.

Burgess also alleges being shunned, ridiculed and undermined as a Battalion Chief and being referred to as "Black Chief." The complaint also includes allegations an assistant fire chief referred to Burgess as a "cancer in the department."

Burgess began his career at Sacramento Fire Department back in 1994 and worked his way through the ranks, eventually being promoted to Battalion Chief in 2013.

ABC10 reached out to the City of Sacramento for comment. The city said they haven't been served the complaint yet.

The full complaint from Burgess is available below.

