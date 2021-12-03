Sacramento Fire Department to require harassment, discrimination training of all firefighters

Sacramento Fire Department is speaking out on the changes they are making in direct response to discrimination allegations

It's been two months since Desmond Lewis resigned from the Sacramento Fire Department due to what he called a racist and hostile work environment. The Sacramento Fire Department admits the force falls short when it comes to diversity and is now committing to making changes.

Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson Keith Wade says prior to Lewis' allegations mandatory harassment and discrimination training was not required of every firefighter, until last week.

“All of our supervisors had to take this training, but we know that it’s important that everyone understand why it’s important to have a workplace free of harassment or discrimination,” Wade explained.

According to a Sacramento audit in 2020, Only 3% of the Sacramento Fire Department employees are Black, 14% Hispanic and 71% are white.

Wade said the fire department plans to bring an initiative to the city to create a more diverse force, including reimaging their Advisory Committee on Equity and Diversity. The committee was originally designed to break down barriers for underserved communities to have better access to firefighting as a career choice.

“Reimagining means it’s been there before we are bringing in new fresh faces, younger faces, new perspectives,” Wade said.

Adding an employee relations officer, a new position, would give another avenue for firefighters to report racial discrimination.

“This person will have resources to different programs, to our partnership with a diversity and equity office with the city, as well as coming right into the fire chief's office,” Wade said.

The Sacramento Fire Department did not say when they plan to present their proposal to city officials.

