Sacramento Food Bank prepares to help migrants as Title 42 expires

The pandemic-related policy allowed the U.S. to turn away millions of migrants citing COVID concerns.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the pandemic-era Title 42 expires and hundreds of migrants show up at the Southern border, Sacramento volunteers are preparing to help those who make their way to Northern California.

The Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services will offer food assistance and even free legal services for migrants seeking a path to citizenship.

It remains unclear how many asylum-seekers will actually end up in the Sacramento area, but volunteers are working to secure enough donations to help them while meeting the growing hunger need in the community.

“We won’t really know the impact of Title 42 for some time but we are expected to see an increased demand in our community,” said Kevin Buffalino, the Director of Communications for the food bank. “We’re expecting — with inflation and an end to some pandemic-era feeding programs — we’re expecting to see an increase anyhow.”

Last month, the food bank served more than 300,000 people in the region, double the number in 2019 prior to the pandemic.

Despite the rising demand for food assistance, volunteers say they are in a position to help as many people as possible.

“We are ready and prepared to meet an increase in demand,” said Buffalino. “It’s something we’ve already seen over the past couple of years with the pandemic and inflation. Our community members are certainly hurting in terms of getting food assistance and making ends meet so demand was already high… this may push demand a little higher but we’re prepared and ready.”

While the food bank stands ready to help, volunteers said donations are welcomed at Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.

Watch more on ABC10 | Title 42 at the California border: San Ysidro Entry Point