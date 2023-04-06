'I'm worried' | Sacramento man concerned after people move into unattached trailer on his street

Josh Feldman is fed up and concerned. He says he's contacted 311 several times, but the problem still exists.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When Josh Feldman moved into his neighborhood on Basler Street near downtown Sacramento about two years ago, the last thing he thought he would have to deal with were problems with unhoused neighbors.

"We had a homeless person knock on our door and tell us, 'I was told this was my house,'" said Feldman.

He says the problem got worse about a month ago.

"This trailer moved in, just got dropped across the street from my neighbor's house," he said. "It's just been there ever since."

Feldman says he's worried about what's happening just steps from his home after monitoring the people and activity around the trailer over the past couple of weeks.

"They don't clean up when the dogs go to the bathroom," said Feldman. "They don't clean up when they go to the bathroom. They're throwing their drug paraphernalia, trash, they're just completely disrespecting their surroundings on my street like I have had their dog poop on my lawn or on my driveway."

It's making Feldman scared to be in his own home.

"I'm worried, you know, if they break in and my cats getting out. I'm worried about my belongings," said Feldman.

He says he's repeatedly called 311, the city of Sacramento’s customer service line with the city of Sacramento and the police.

According to the city, calls to 311 are answered by a customer service agent who will help find the appropriate government service to respond to the call.

In Feldman's case, a map shows there's been 22 calls to the city's 311 line in the last month.

A city spokesperson says the Department of Community Response recently went out to the area twice to inform people about the laws, ordinances, and to offer services to work towards voluntary compliance.

Despite that, Feldman says all his attempts have failed in trying to find a solution.

"They're not really worried about me or my family or my neighbors," he said. "They're I feel like they're more worried about keeping the homeless safe than me."

ABC10 reached out about Feldman’s calls. The Sacramento Police Department told us Feldman's complaints are now under investigation and the department's central problem-oriented policing team is dedicated to community complaints like this.

There are still five open requests on 311 and the city says staff will be responding again in the coming days.

In the meantime, Feldman says he hopes things will get better.

"I think if my neighborhood makes enough noise something can happen," he said.